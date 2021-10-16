Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Naveen Patnaik@76: The CM Who Never Lost an Election

Ever since he contested the bypolls to the Aska parliamentary seat, which had fallen vacant after the demise of his father Biju Patnaik, in 1997, the BJD supremo has always trounced his rivals.

Naveen Patnaik@76: The CM Who Never Lost an Election
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik | PTI

Trending

Naveen Patnaik@76: The CM Who Never Lost an Election
outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T16:07:48+05:30
Sandeep Sahu
Sandeep Sahu

Sandeep Sahu

More stories from Sandeep Sahu
View All

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 4:07 pm

 For the second year running, there are no celebrations. The reason: the stubborn Covid pandemic that simply refuses to leave. But, as he turns 76, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik can look back on the years gone by—especially since he took the plunge into politics—and find a lot to celebrate. 

There is no other leader in Indian politics who has never tasted defeat. Ever since he contested the bypolls to the Aska parliamentary seat, which had fallen vacant after the demise of his father Biju Patnaik, in 1997, the BJD supremo has always trounced his rivals.  

Unusually for a politician, anti-incumbency has never applied to him even though he has been in power without interruption for 21 years—and five successive terms. If anything, the margin of his victory—indicative of his popularity—has actually increased each time. 

When he entered politics—rather reluctantly, we are told—after the death of his father, he was a greenhorn without any idea about either politics or Odisha, having never lived in the state until 1997. No one gave him much of a chance as he had to contend with seasoned politicians such as the late J.B. Patnaik of the Congress and, within his party, the likes of Bijay Mohapatra, Dr Damodar Rout and Prafulla Ghadai, who had all been trusted lieutenants of his father. But he proved the political pundits wrong and went one up on each of them to reach a point where there is not a rival in sight—neither in his party nor in the Opposition.  

The next assembly elections are still over two years away. But ask anyone in Odisha and s/he would tell you that Naveen would win hands down—even if he is not in a physical condition to campaign vigorously. That is an incredible achievement for someone who can’t speak Odia even after 24 years in Odisha politics and 21 years after becoming CM.  

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Many commentators have tried to demystify this strange phenomenon, though without much success. There is little doubt that far from working against him, as conventional wisdom suggests it should, his failure to speak Odia has actually worked wonders for him. You just have to see the way crowds go into frenzy as Naveen speaks in broken Odia or reads out from a text written in the Roman script, often making mincemeat of the language. His chemistry with the public is hard to miss. 

There are other aspects to his persona that defy logic or rational explanation. For instance, how did a man who speaks so little—and rarely without a prepared text—come to enjoy so much power? Like his refusal to speak Odia, his decision to be economical with words appears to be part of a carefully crafted political strategy that has paid him handsome dividends over the years. Since he speaks so little and scrupulously avoids speaking extempore, he has never had to eat his words later. What has also endeared him to people is that he has been unfailingly courteous in public and never uses a harsh word against his rivals—a rare trait for an Indian politician. 

However, the one trait that has ensured a long and uninterrupted reign for him is that unlike his late father, he is a pragmatist, willing to make compromises and cut deals when required. This has ensured he enjoyed the best of relations with both the Congress and the BJP, his two rivals in the state, when they ruled the Centre. The Congress went into a steady decline in Odisha even as Naveen enjoyed a cozy relationship with the party high command right through the UPA years from 2004 to 2014. 

When the UPA was routed and the NDA regime began under Modi, many thought Naveen’s game was up. But as is his wont, he proved the cynics wrong again by striking an even cozier relationship with the new regime than he had with the Congress. Anyone who has followed the way his ties with the BJP have developed over the years would know that he has been the strongest non-NDA ally of the Modi dispensation, frequently coming to the government’s rescue in Parliament whenever it has needed support on a crucial bill. 

As things stand today, Naveen looks set to walk into the sunset as the only Indian politician who has never warmed the Opposition benches. That would be an incredible achievement for someone who is believed to have been not too keen to take the political plunge after his father’s death.  

Tags

Sandeep Sahu Naveen Patnaik BJD Odisha CM Odisha National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Parts Of MP, Predicts Thunderstorms, Lightning

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Parts Of MP, Predicts Thunderstorms, Lightning

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Sajad Lone Says He Has Arrived, Asks ‘Delusional People’ To Accept Reality

UP’s Special Power Thanas Help Curb Losses

Rohtang Tunnel Key To Boosting Polling Percentage in Lahaul-Spiti

The Five-Pointed White Star Of Dravid

PM Modi To Visit Kedarnath Again On Nov 5

King Jaichand Was A Brave Ruler, Not A Traitor: Rajput Community Leaders

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Advertisement

More from India

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

Video Shows MP Pragya Thakur, Out On Bail On Medical Grounds, Playing Kabaddi

Video Shows MP Pragya Thakur, Out On Bail On Medical Grounds, Playing Kabaddi

CWC Meet Begins, Key Decisions On Party's Revamp, Election Of New Chief On The Cards

CWC Meet Begins, Key Decisions On Party's Revamp, Election Of New Chief On The Cards

Read More from Outlook

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Outlook Web Desk / Landslides have been reported around the areas of Koottickal and Peruvanthanam, the two hilly areas falling under Kottayam and Idukki districts respectively.

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

Outlook Web Desk / She also asserted that every member of the party wants a revival of the Congress, but that requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: All You Need To Know

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Bureau / 16 teams are competing in the tournament with 12 taking part in the second stage. The final is scheduled for November 14.

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Outlook Web Desk / BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said ‘anarchists behind these protests in the name of farmers need to be exposed’.

Advertisement