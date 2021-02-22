February 22, 2021
Corona
National Herald Case: Delhi HC Seeks Response Of Gandhis, Halt Trial Proceedings

Justice Suresh Kait, while issuing notice to the Gandhi's, AICC general secretary Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young India (YI), sought their stand on Swamy's plea by April 12

Outlook Web Bureau 22 February 2021
National Herald Case: Delhi HC Seeks Response Of Gandhis, Halt Trial Proceedings
National Herald Case: Delhi HC Seeks Response Of Gandhis, Halt Trial Proceedings
The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the trial proceedings in connection with National Herald case and sought response of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and other accused on a plea by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy seeking to lead evidence in the matter before the trial court.

Advocate Satya Sabharwal, appearing for the BJP MP, and advocate Tarannum Cheema, appearing for Gandhis and others, confirmed that the high court has issued notice in the matter and stayed the trial court proceedings till April 12.

Justice Suresh Kait, while issuing notice to the Gandhis, AICC general secretary Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young India (YI), sought their stand on Swamy's plea by April 12.

The BJP leader, in a private criminal complaint in the trial court, had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying only Rs 50 lakh, through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd, owner of National Herald, owed to the Congress.

All the seven accused - the Gandhis, AICC treasurer Motilal Vora, AICC general secretary Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and YI - had denied the allegations.

Proceedings against Vora abated subsequent to his death. 

With PTI Inputs

 

