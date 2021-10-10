Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
National Conference Receives Setback As Party’s Prominent Jammu Face Quits

The prominent NC face from Jammu Devender Rana along with another leader resigned from the party.

Prominent National Conference leader from Jammu resigns from the party. (File photo)

2021-10-10T16:56:46+05:30
Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 4:56 pm

The National Conference received a major setback as the party’s two prominent politicians from Jammu including Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia resigned from it on Sunday.

The party’s spokesperson in a tweet confirmed the development saying: "Dr Farooq Abdullah has received & accepted the resignations of Mr Salathia & Mr Rana. No further action or comment is deemed necessary”

Rana, who was NC’s provincial president of the Jammu region, had dropped hints over the past few days that he will quit the party.

Rana is brother of Union Minister and BJP leader Dr Jitendra Singh. (With PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir J&K National Conference (JKNC) Resignation National
