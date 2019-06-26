﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Narendra Modi Remembers Shah Bano But Forgets Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan, Tabrez Ansari: Asaduddin Owaisi

Narendra Modi Remembers Shah Bano But Forgets Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan, Tabrez Ansari: Asaduddin Owaisi

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, also asked why the prime minister wasn't giving reservation to Muslims if he wanted the upliftment of the community.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 June 2019
Narendra Modi Remembers Shah Bano But Forgets Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan, Tabrez Ansari: Asaduddin Owaisi
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI photo)
Narendra Modi Remembers Shah Bano But Forgets Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan, Tabrez Ansari: Asaduddin Owaisi
outlookindia.com
2019-06-26T14:26:32+0530

Hyderabad Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the incidents of lynchings in the country.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief also asked why the prime minister wasn't giving reservation to Muslims if he wanted the upliftment of the community.

"The Prime Minister remembers Shah Bano. Didn't he remember Tabrez Ansari, Akhlaq and Pehlu Khan? Didn't he remember that his minister had garlanded the murderers of Alimuddin Ansari? If someone is making the 'gutter' comments, why don't you (PM Modi) give reservation to Muslims in the name of backwardness?" Owaisi asked.

Modi had on Tuesday quoted a Congress minister at the time of Shah Bano case verdict that the "upliftment of Muslims is not the responsibility of the Congress. If they want to lie in 'gutter', let them be".

Blaming Modi for the fact that the BJP does not have Muslim MPs, Owaisi said, "No Muslim MPs come from your party and it is you, who is keeping them behind. There is a huge difference between what they say and their ideology."

He also blamed late prime minister Narasimha Rao for the demolition of Babri Masjid. "Narasimha Rao was responsible for Babri Masjid demolition. Despite being the Prime Minister, he couldn't do anything and now there's prime minister Modi who wants to work on his ideology."

(With inputs from ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Asaduddin Owaisi Narendra Modi New Delhi Lok Sabha National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cricket World Cup 2019: England’s Successive Defeats Open Up Race to Semifinals; Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka Still in Fray
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters