Nagpur: Two Ultra Naxals Killed During An Anti-Naxal Operation

At least two Naxals were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the police in a forest in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, a senior official said.
The exchange of fire took place when C-60 commandos of the Gadchiroli Police were conducting an anti-Naxal operation in the Jambia Gatta forest around 6.30 am, he said.
"Two ultras have been killed and a search operation is underway in the forest area," the official added.
(With PTI inputs)
