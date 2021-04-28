April 28, 2021
Nagpur: Two Ultra Naxals Killed During An Anti-Naxal Operation

C-60 commandos of the Gadchiroli Police were conducting an anti-Naxal operation in the Jambia Gatta forest around 6.30 am where the encounter happened.

Nagpur: Two Ultra Naxals Killed During An Anti-Naxal Operation
At least two Naxals were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the police in a forest in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, a senior official said.

The exchange of fire took place when C-60 commandos of the Gadchiroli Police were conducting an anti-Naxal operation in the Jambia Gatta forest around 6.30 am, he said.

"Two ultras have been killed and a search operation is underway in the forest area," the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

