October 18, 2020
Corona
Nagpur Man Kills Friend For Not Making Egg Curry For Dinner

Police held a man in Mankapur area of Nagpur for allegedly killing his friend for not making egg curry for dinner.

PTI 18 October 2020
A man has been held in Mankapur area of Nagpur for allegedly killing his friend for not making egg curry for dinner, police said on Sunday.

The body of Banarasi (40) was found near a garage with head injuries and a probe zeroed in on his friend Gaurav Gaikwad (38) who was picked up on Saturday, a Mankapur police station official said.

"Banarasi invited Gaikwad for dinner on Friday. They drank till late night and started fighting after the host told his guest he had not made egg curry. Gaikwad hit Banarasi with a rod and killed him," he added.

