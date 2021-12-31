Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Nagaland: NSF, NPF To Demand AFSPA Repeal Through 'Democratic Agitations'

Nagaland: The Centre has reconsidered its latest extension of the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) by six months in the state, amidst the row over the killing of 14 civilians by the security forces in the state.

Placards in solidarity with the civilians killed in Nagaland. (File photo-Representational image) | PTI

2021-12-31T07:46:47+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 7:46 am

The Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF), a member of the all party government in Nagaland and Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) will hold democratic agitations till the Centre reconsiders its latest extension of the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) by six months in the state amidst the row over the killing of 14 civilians by the security forces in the state.

The NPF said it is “aghast and affronted” to learn about the extension of the Disturbed Area Act (DAA) in Nagaland for a further six months with effect from Thursday.

The NPF Press Bureau said this extension is an immediate aftermath of the December 23 meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“This extension of is a manifestation of the utter disregard of the central government for the small states, particularly in north east India, considering that the Nagaland Legislative Assembly had convened a special one-day session on December 20 to deliberate on AFSPA and unanimously resolved to demand its repeal,” NPF said.

The NPF said it is committed to the removal of DAA and AFSPA from all Naga inhabited areas and asserted that it will not sit idle till the Centre reconsiders its decision.

The NSF, an influential body of Naga students in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland, asked the state government to reject the Centre’s decision based on the resolution adopted at the recently concluded special session of state Assembly.

It said that extension of the "draconian AFSPA for another six months is an insult to Nagas at this time of grief" and asked the people of Naga inhabited areas not to entertain their humanitarian acts.

NSF president Kegwayhun Tep and general secretary Siipuni Ng Philo said the extension of AFSPA is "another attempt to rub in more salt to already hurting wounds" caused by the botched army operation at Oting.

The NSF declaring that it will come out against the notification through a series of democratic agitations said that its nature will be decided in its emergency presidential council meeting.

