Mumbai Records Highest Single-Day Spike In Covid Cases For Second Consecutive Day

For the second consecutive day, Mumbai has reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases. The city reported 3,062 coronavirus cases on Friday surpassing yesterday’s tally which stood at 2,877.

Friday’s spike is the highest in the city since the outbreak of the pandemic and has taken the tally to 3,55,897.

The highest single-day spike has been reported on a day the Maharashtra government decided to impose fresh restrictions in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Earlier on Friday, the Maharashtra government had ordered that all theatres, auditoriums and offices in the state will be allowed to function with only 50% of their capacity till March 31.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said, "I see lockdown as an option going ahead. But I trust people of the state to cooperate (and follow the Covid-19 norms voluntarily) like the last time," he said.

Maharashtra on Thursday had recorded 25,833 new cases of Covid-19, the highest one-day spike since last March when the coronavirus infection was first detected.

The state is witnessing the beginning of a second Covid-19 wave, a report by a team appointed by the centre had said earlier this week. Experts have attributed the resumption of Mumbai local trains and laxity in following Covid-19 protocol as reasons behind the corona surge.

The health ministry on Thursday said that about sixty per cent of India’s active Covid-19 caseload has been reported from Maharashtra.

