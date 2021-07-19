At least 33 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours in Mumbai, according to reports. Amid incessant rains, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met with officials on Sunday, even as severe waterlogging, disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic threw parts of the city out of gear.

The IMD has issued a red alert in the city on Sunday. In a high-level meeting chaired by the CM, Thackeray asked rescue agencies as well as civic officials to stay on the alert and rush to spots where mishaps were reported. With rain impacting essential services, the 'maximum city' also reported cuts in power and water supply.

As per reports, Mumbai and its suburbs are set to receive moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers on Monday with the chance of heavy rainfall expected more in certain isolated places.

The toll has been increasing since Sunday when twenty-five people died in house collapses triggered by landslides following incessant overnight rains in Mumbai over the weekend. 21 of these deaths occurred in Chembur.

Landslides also caused further damage with ten more people losing their lives following the collapse of some hutments in Vikhroli.

NDRF rescue operations have been reportedly been concluded. However, BMC staff is on alert and on duty for the next 24-hours to monitor fresh developments.

With water supply being hit, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday recommended citizens boil potable water before drinking following heavy flooding at the purification complex at Bhandup.

