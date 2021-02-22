MP Mohan Delkar Found Dead In Mumbai; Cops Find Suicide Note

Member of Parliament Mohan Delkar was found dead at a hotel in Mumbai’s Marine Drive area on Monday, police said. Delkar was elected from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency as an independent candidate.

He was 58 and is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

Officials said a suicide note in Gujarati was also found along with the body adding that the cause of death will be known only after autopsy.

An accidental death report is being registered based on preliminary information, the official said.

An advocate for tribal rights, Mohan Sanjibhai Delkar began his career as a trade union leader in Silvassa. He was first elected to the 9th Lok Sabha from Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency in 1989 as a Congress nominee.

He then won six consecutive elections from the constituency during 1989-2009, failing to retain the seat in the Lok Sabha elections in 2009 and 2014. However, he successfully contested the 17th Lok Sabha as an independent candidate.

Delkar won the 1989, 1991 and 1996 elections as a Congress candidate and the 1998 election as a BJP candidate. He rejoined the Congress and unsuccessfully contested in 2009 and 2014.

He was a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and also a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs of the Lower House.

(With PTI inputs)

