Sunday, Nov 21, 2021
MP Man Hangs Himself After Father Of His Wife Rapes And Kills Her Over Love Marriage

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Bilkisganj in the Sehore district of MP, had a love marriage about a year ago and also bore a child from the marriage.

MP Man Hangs Himself After Father Of His Wife Rapes And Kills Her Over Love Marriage
MP man hangs himself inside his home after wife's rape and murder | PTI/File Photo

MP Man Hangs Himself After Father Of His Wife Rapes And Kills Her Over Love Marriage
2021-11-21T10:28:40+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 21 Nov 2021, Updated: 21 Nov 2021 10:28 am

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly raped and killed by her father in Madhya Pradesh because he did not approve of her love marriage. days after the incident, the woman's 21-year-old husband has been found hanging inside his home.

The incident occurred in MP's Sehore district and the man's body was found on Friday.  However. no suicide note was found, Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi told the media.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Another police official confirmed that the deceased man's wife was allegedly raped and killed by her father, 55, under Ratibad police station in Bhopal earlier this month.

On Monday, the police arrested the father of the woman over the incident that occurred in the Samasgarh forest area earlier this month, a police official had said.

The matter came to light when a forest guard spotted the body of a woman and her six-month-old baby lying near Pilota nullah in Samasgarh area on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Bilkisganj in the Sehore district, had a love marriage about a year ago. Currently, she had been staying with her elder sister in Ratibad after her infant son died due to some illness on November 4.

Following the infant's death, the victim's elder sister had called their father and brother for cremating the baby, the official said.

On their way for cremation on a motorcycle, the accused father took the victim inside the Samasgarh forest, where he allegedly raped and killed her, the official said, adding that the accused came out of the forest and narrated the incident to his son and the duo returned to the village.

The accused confessed to the crime and said that he and other family members were angry with the victim after she married against their wishes, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

National
