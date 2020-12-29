December 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Love Jihad': MP Cabinet Gives Nod To Ordinance On Anti-Conversion Bill

'Love Jihad': MP Cabinet Gives Nod To Ordinance On Anti-Conversion Bill

The ordinance on the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020, has been sent to state Governor Anandiben Patel for approval, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

PTI 29 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'Love Jihad': MP Cabinet Gives Nod To Ordinance On Anti-Conversion Bill
PTI
'Love Jihad': MP Cabinet Gives Nod To Ordinance On Anti-Conversion Bill
outlookindia.com
2020-12-29T14:14:22+05:30

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to an ordinance on the bill against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for violators.

The ordinance on the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020, has been sent to state Governor Anandiben Patel for approval, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters.

"Several ordinances including Freedom of Religion Ordinance were approved in the virtual cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday," he said.

He said these bills could not be presented in the state Legislative Assembly as the session was deferred due to the Covid-19 situation.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Thousands Of Farmers In Patna March To Governor's House, Demands Repeal Of Agri Laws

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Bhopal Inter-Faith Marriages Love Jihad National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos