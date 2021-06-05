June 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Monsoon Arrives In Maharashtra, IMD Says Progressing As Expected

Monsoon Arrives In Maharashtra, IMD Says Progressing As Expected

The southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Saturday, bringing showers in some coastal parts of the state.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 June 2021, Last Updated at 4:50 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Monsoon Arrives In Maharashtra, IMD Says Progressing As Expected
Monsoon likely to be normal in north, south; above-normal in Central India: IMD
PTI
Monsoon Arrives In Maharashtra, IMD Says Progressing As Expected
outlookindia.com
2021-06-05T16:50:04+05:30
Also read

According to an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Saturday, bringing rains to several coastal areas of the state. The monsoon is progressing as expected, according to Shubhangi Bhute, director of the IMD's regional center.

The progress of the monsoon is as per our expectations, said Shubhangi Bhute, director of the IMD's regional centre. The southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Saturday, bringing showers in some coastal parts of the state, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. 

 A few days back, the IMD had predicted that monsoon is likely to be normal in the north and south India, above-normal in central India, and below-normal in the east and northeast India. Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 101 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus four percent, it had said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

After VP Naidu, RSS Leaders Including Mohan Bhagwat Lose Twitter Blue Ticks

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Maharashtra Weather: Monsoon Rains India Meteorological Department (IMD) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos