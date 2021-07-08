Modi Cabinet 2.0: Jitendra Singh Takes Charge Of Science And Technology Ministry

Meet the new Union Science and Technology Minister – Jitendra Singh, who took charge on Thursday. He has been allocated two new portfolios -- the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences --with independent charge after a Union cabinet reshuffle.

Later in the day, he will be taking charge as the Earth and Sciences minister.

The two ministries are not new to Singh. He had held these two portfolios for a brief period in 2014 in the first term of the Modi government.

Singh, who is a Minister of State, in the Prime Minister's Office also holds charge of the sensitive Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space.

He is also an MoS in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

With PTI inputs

