'Moderate Rhetoric With India': Donald Trump Tells Imran Khan After Phone Call With PM Modi

US President Donald Trump on Monday spoke with his "two good friends" -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan -- over the phone and discussed the all-important matter relating to Jammu and Kashmir besides trade and strategic partnership the US shares with two nations.

Trump urged Khan to "moderate rhetoric" with India over the situation in Kashmir after PM Modi brought "extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence" by Pakistani leaders to his notice in a 3o-minute phone conversation earlier on Monday.

"Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir," the US President said in a tweet.

"A tough situation but good conversations!"

The White House, soon after Trump's telephonic conversation with Khan, said the US President discussed "the need to reduce tensions and moderate rhetoric with India over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir."

Trump "reaffirmed the need to avoid escalation of the situation, and urged restraint" on both sides, the White House said.

In his conversation with Trump, Modi highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release said in New Delhi.

"In the context of the regional situation, the prime minister stated that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace," it said.

Continuing with his tirade against India over the Kashmir issue, Khan on Sunday had called the Indian government "fascist" and "supremacist", alleging that it poses a threat to Pakistan as well as to the minorities in India.

He also said the world must also seriously consider the safety and security of India's nuclear arsenal as it impacts not just the region but the world.

Earlier this month, India abrogated provisions of Article 370 on the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said Trump spoke with Modi to "discuss regional developments" and the US-India strategic partnership.

The President conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan, and maintaining peace in the region, he said.

"The two leaders further discussed how they will continue to strengthen United States-India economic ties through increased trade, and they look forward to meeting again soon," Gidley added.

(With inputs from PTI)