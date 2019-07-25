Mob Lynching Has Become An Epidemic In India, Says Actor Swara Bhaskar

It's hard to turn our faces away from the harsh reality of increasing cases of mob lynching in India, actor Swara Bhaskar has said, echoing the sentiment of 49 eminent personalities who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi drawing his attention towards the same on Wednesday.

"Mob lynching has become an epidemic in the country today, and I don't think we can turn our face away from this harsh reality. There's no point in falsifying it," she said addressing the press.

"I believe it is commendable that artists, filmmakers, writers in our country are engaged and affected with whatever is happening in the society," Swara said.

The "Nil Battey Sannata" actor also said that a strong law was the need of the hour. "I have been trying to talk on the issue of mob lynching for the past 3-4 years and even asked for a Manav Suraksha Kanoon. But it's sad that things have got worse rather than improving."

"It is very important that district authorities, where such incidents happen, take full accountability in the matter. I believe that the PM who has the power to do it will look into the matter," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Replying to a journalist's query on the political inclinations of those associated with the letter, the 31-year-old said, "So what if they are inclined. It is not bad. We live in a democracy where every ideology is welcome."

"Mob lynching is wrong, and if anyone is voicing their concern on the matter, their ideology or inclination shouldn't matter. I wholeheartedly support the artistes, filmmakers, people who have written this letter," she said affirming her support.

The eminent personalities from various fields on Wednesday wrote an open letter to the prime minister saying, "The lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities must be stopped immediately."

The letter, written by 49 eminent personalities, including filmmakers Shyam Benegal and Aparna Sen as well as vocalist Shubha Mudgal and historian Ramchandra Guha, also noted that Jai Shri Ram has been reduced to "provocative war cry".

"We are shocked to learn from the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) reports that there have been no less than 840 instances of atrocities against Dalits in the year 2016, and a definite decline in the percentage of convictions,” reads the letter.

