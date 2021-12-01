Minor Fire That Broke Out In Parliament Extinguished, No Casualty Reported

A minor fire broke out inside Parliament room number 59 on Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to fire officials, the Parliament fire post received a call at 8.05 am regarding the fire at room number 59, opposite the press room in the Parliament house.

The firemen rushed to the spot and found that the fire was in a computer set, chair and table in room number 59. No casualty was reported.

It was brought under control and the firemen returned at 8:50 am, a senior fire official said.

The winter session of Parliament is underway.

(With PTI Inputs)