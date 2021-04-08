April 08, 2021
Poshan
Minor Boy Apprehended For Rape Of Two-Year-Old Girl In Ghaziabad

Police said the boy was playing with the baby on the terrace of her home and her mother was downstairs when he allegedly raped her.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 April 2021
Minor Boy Apprehended For Rape Of Two-Year-Old Girl In Ghaziabad
Representational Image
Minor Boy Apprehended For Rape Of Two-Year-Old Girl In Ghaziabad
A 14-year-old boy with speech impairment was apprehended from Loni in Ghaziabad for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl. Police said the boy was playing with the baby on the terrace of her home and her mother was downstairs when he allegedly raped her.

The toddler is undergoing treatment at the GTB Hospital in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Alerted by her cries, when the baby's mother and grandfather reached the terrace, the boy handed her over and fled the spot, they said, adding that the teenager was apprehended on Wednesday.

In a separate incident, police in the Nandgram area here have arrested two men for allegedly raping a woman near the Hindon River metro station on Sunday evening.

The woman was returning from a birthday party with her 13-year-old son when four people dragged her into a car, the police said.

They said one of the accused allegedly raped her inside the vehicle while the other three kept watching.

DIG/SSP Amit Pathak said police arrested Asif and Shadab near the same metro station on Tuesday night.

The car used in the crime and a countrymade pistol along with one cartridge were seized from them, Pathak said, adding the other two accused will also be nabbed soon.

With PTI inputs

Read More in:

Ghaziabad Child Rape Rape National

