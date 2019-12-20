December 20, 2019
Poshan
Earthquake In Delhi-NCR Region; Epicentre In Afghanistan

Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region

Outlook Web Bureau 20 December 2019
Earthquake In Delhi-NCR Region; Epicentre In Afghanistan
Representational Image
Earthquake In Delhi-NCR Region; Epicentre In Afghanistan
outlookindia.com
2019-12-20T19:29:57+0530

Tremors were felt in several parts of the national capital on Friday after an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit Afghanistan's Hindukush region.

"An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude in Hindukush; tremors felt in several parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR," officials said.

People in some offices and residential areas felt the shocks and rushed out of the buildings.

The tremors were felt for several seconds.

New Delhi Earthquake National

