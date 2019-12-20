Earthquake In Delhi-NCR Region; Epicentre In Afghanistan

Tremors were felt in several parts of the national capital on Friday after an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit Afghanistan's Hindukush region.
"An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude in Hindukush; tremors felt in several parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR," officials said.
People in some offices and residential areas felt the shocks and rushed out of the buildings.
The tremors were felt for several seconds.
