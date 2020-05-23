May 23, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Migrant Worker Cycles Home For 7 Days, Hangs Himself In Quarantine

Migrant Worker Cycles Home For 7 Days, Hangs Himself In Quarantine

The family of the deceased said: "When he came home, there was not even a single rupee in his pocket. He was unemployed after the lockdown.'

IANS 23 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Migrant Worker Cycles Home For 7 Days, Hangs Himself In Quarantine
A migrant worker cycles home duirng the lockdown imposed in the wake of Coronavirus. (Image for representational purposes only)
Photo by Apoorva Salkade/Outlook
Migrant Worker Cycles Home For 7 Days, Hangs Himself In Quarantine
outlookindia.com
2020-05-23T15:04:39+0530

A home quarantined migrant labourer who returned from Maharashtra  allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday in Musiwan village in the Kamasin police station area of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said "Migrant labourer Sunil (19), who returned to his Musiwian village from Maharashtra, committed suicide by hanging himself with an iron bar in the unfinished house in the early hours of Friday."

"Due to the lockdown, he cycled to the village in seven days and he was completing the home quarantine period," he said. "After the postmortem, the body has been given to his family and the cause of suicide is being investigated."

At the same time, the family of the deceased said "His father is still stuck in Gujarat. When Sunil came home, there was not even a single rupee in his pocket. He was unemployed after the lockdown."

Next Story >>

Covid-19 Cases In India Likely To Peak In Early July: Health Economist Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

IANS Uttar Pradesh Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Migrant labourers Migrants Lockdown National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos