'Mehul Choksi Brings No Value To Country': Antigua PM Says Fugitive Will Be Extradited

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that Indian officials are free to investigate Mehul Choksi.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 September 2019
Mehul Choksi
PTI Photo
Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said that Punjab National Bank scam accused Mehul Choksi, who has fled to Antigua, would be extradited to India after he exhausts his appeals.

"We are a country of laws, the matter is before the judiciary," Browne said.

"He (Choksi) has several appeals, and until he exhausts his appeals there is nothing we can do," said the Antigua PM, describing Choksi as a crook.

"He brings no value to Antigua Barbuda," said the prime minister.

He also said that Indian officials are free to investigate him.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, who both fled the country a year ago, are key accused in Rs 13,500 crore PNB fraud case.

Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda earlier this year.

(IANS)

