Meet Ness Wadia Who Is Sentenced In Japan Over Drugs Possession

Ness Wadia, son of one of India’s wealthiest businessman, has been sentenced for drugs possession while on a skiing holiday to Japan.

Financial Times has reported that Ness Wadia was arrested in early March at New Chitose Airport in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

According to a brief report carried by a local Hokkaido station of state broadcaster NHK, customs officials at New Chitose were alerted to Wadia by sniffer dogs and a search revealed that he had about 25g of what appeared to be cannabis resin in his trouser pocket.

Here’s all you need to know about Ness Wadia: