﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Manipur Journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem Released From Jail After 134 Days

Manipur Journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem Released From Jail After 134 Days

Kishorechandra Wangkhem was Sajiwa Central Jail in Imphal East since November 27 last year for criticising Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and the BJP on social media.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 April 2019
Manipur Journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem Released From Jail After 134 Days
Manipur journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem has been released on Wednesday after being jailed for 134 days for criticising Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and the BJP on social media.
Manipur Journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem Released From Jail After 134 Days
outlookindia.com
2019-04-10T17:09:39+0530
Also Read

Manipuri Journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem has been released from jail on Wednesday after being incarcerated for 134  days for criticising Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and the BJP on social media.

The ground for his release was set on Monday after High Court in Imphal revoked the charges against him under the stringent National Security Act (NSA)

Wangkhem was arrested under sections 294 and 500 of the IPC in addition to section 124 A, which deals with sedition. However, on being produced before a local court on November 25, it released him on bail on the grounds that his words were “a mere expression of opinion against the public conduct of a public figure in a street language.”

He was re-arrested and detained under the NSA, which approved a 12 months jail sentence. He was lodged in Sajiwa jail, on the outskirts of Imphal.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kishorechandra Wangkhem Manipur Journalists National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Selective, Incomplete Presentation Of Facts By Petitioners: Defence Ministry On Rafale Deal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters