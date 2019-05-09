﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Man Poisons 3 Daughters, Kills Self In Varanasi

Man Poisons 3 Daughters, Kills Self In Varanasi

A 30-year-old man in Varanasi, facing financial troubles, committed suicide after killing his three minor daughters

Outlook Web Bureau 09 May 2019
Man Poisons 3 Daughters, Kills Self In Varanasi
A man in Varanasi poisoned his three minor daughters to death before consuming the same poison himself.
Man Poisons 3 Daughters, Kills Self In Varanasi
outlookindia.com
2019-05-09T18:00:55+0530

A 30-year-old man facing financial duress committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance after killing his three minor daughters on Thursday, police said.

Deepak Gupta, a resident of Naye Sadak area here, gave his daughters drinks laced with poison, they said.

He and his daughters Nibia (9) Advaita (7) and Riya (5) were rushed to a nearby divisional hospital by other family members. They were later shifted to the BHU trauma centre, where all four were declared brought dead by doctors.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and a probe into the matter was underway, police added.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Varanasi Suicides Crime National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Modi Paid As Low As Rs 744 For Using IAF Jets: Congress Hits Back Over INS Viraat Allegation
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters