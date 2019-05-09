Man Poisons 3 Daughters, Kills Self In Varanasi

A 30-year-old man facing financial duress committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance after killing his three minor daughters on Thursday, police said.

Deepak Gupta, a resident of Naye Sadak area here, gave his daughters drinks laced with poison, they said.

He and his daughters Nibia (9) Advaita (7) and Riya (5) were rushed to a nearby divisional hospital by other family members. They were later shifted to the BHU trauma centre, where all four were declared brought dead by doctors.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and a probe into the matter was underway, police added.

PTI