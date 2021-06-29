Kerala: Man Lands In Jail For Feeding Beer To His Minor Daughter

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man was arrested in Hosdurg, a district in north Kerala, for reportedly feeding his minor daughter beer. On Sunday, Radhakrishnan, a Thoyammal resident, served the alcoholic beverage to his eight-year-old daughter while eating it himself at home

The youngster had uneasiness and began vomiting, prompting her mother to hurry her to a local hospital.

The police arrived on the scene after being alerted by hospital officials and recorded the girl's statement in the presence of her mother.

"A case was registered and the father was arrested later based on her statement," a police official said.

IPC 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, any stupefying, intoxicating, or unwholesome drug, with intent to commit an offence) and Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act were slapped against the man. A local court here remanded the accused for two weeks.

(With inputs from PTI)

