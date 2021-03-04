Man Beheads 17-Year-Old Daughter, Reaches Police Station With Her Severed Head

In yet another horrific incident, a man on Wednesday night beheaded his 17-year-old daughter and reached the police station with her severed head in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district
The father was upset over the girl’s alleged affair with a youth whom he didn’t like.
Identified as Sarvesh Kumar, the accused has been arrested. He was a vegetable vendor in Pandeytara village under Majhila police station. According to reports, he spotted his daughter in a compromising position with youth and thought of teaching her a lesson. Sarvesh used a chopper to behead his daughter’s head.
The victim was the eldest among four children – three girls and a boy.
