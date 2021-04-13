Mamata's Plight Is Like That Of 'Defeated Player': J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda mocked TMC's 'khela hobe' (the game will be played) slogan and said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's plight is like that of the "defeated player".

Mamata Banerjee, who is pointing fingers at the BJP and at the Election Commission (EC), seems to have forgotten that she has not done anything creditworthy for the people of the state, said Nadda who also led a roadshow at Kalna in Purba Bardhaman district.

"Mamata's condition is like that of a defeated player in a game. She has done injustice to the people of the state for many years. The BJP, however, will usher in development, stop atrocities on women and create jobs for youth, if voted to power," the top BJP leader claimed.

He also said that the TMC dispensation has failed to maintain law and order in Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee's politics of extortion, appeasement, her dictatorial nature, and the cut-money (bribery) culture institutionalised by her party have ruined the state," Nadda added.

(With PTI Inputs)

