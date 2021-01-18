Mamata Banerjee To Contest From Suvendu Turf - Nandigram - In 2021 Assembly Elections

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she will contest the 2021 Assembly elections from Nandigram, the assembly constituency of former Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari who recently joined the BJP.

Nandigram is in the coastal district of East Midnapore where a land agitation spearheaded by her in 2007-08 played a pivotal role behind her ascend to power in 2011.

During 2007-08, Suvendu Adhikari was her general in Nandigram. Overall, politics in the district is dominated by the Adhikari family, with Suvendu's father, Sisir, being a veteran TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP, and one of his younger brothers, Dibyendu, representing the other Lok Sabha seat in the district.

One of his younger brothers, Soumendu, has already joined the BJP and there are talks that Dibyendu may follow suit. Octogenarian Sisir has kept himself aloof from political activities.

Mamata Banerjee Monday paid her first visit to Nandigram after Suvendu Adhikari, who held three ministerial portfolios and was a member of the TMC's highest decision-making body, the seven-member steering committee, joined the BJP in December in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah. Since then, Suvendu had repeatedly vowed to wipe out the TMC from East Midnapore and its neighbouring districts in southwestern Bengal.

"I am urging the party's state unit president to keep my name in mind as the candidate from Nandigram. I won't be able to give much time during the elections, as I have to work on all 294 constituencies. But you (people) do your work during the elections and I will look after the rest after the elections," Banerjee said.

This meant she has decided to take Adhikari head-on.

She may also contest from her present constituency, Bhawanipur, in Kolkata. "I don't want to deprive my own Bhawanipur either. So, I may contest from both," she said.

