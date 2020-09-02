Mamata Banerjee Pens Song Praising Police Personnel For Serving People During COVID-19 Pandemic

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has penned a song praising the police force and its personnel for their relentless service to the society ensuring safety and security of the people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song, "We salute you, Police Day, we salute you..." was composed by Banerjee, keeping in mind the Police Day earlier scheduled to the celebrated in the state on September 1, sources close to the CM said. Indranil Sen the minister of state for Information and Cultural Affairs department sang the song.

The programme has been postponed to September 8 after the state government declared a state-wide holiday on September 1 following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

The song starts in English and then continues in Bengali highlighting the responsibilities of the police force and how they have been serving the people during this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The West Bengal government has declared that September 1 will be celebrated every year as 'Police Day' to honour the sacrifices of the police force.

