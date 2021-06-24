Mamata Banerjee Joins Virtual Court Hearing In Case Agasint Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday joined a virtual court hearing on her petition challenging the election of the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram.

Banerjee had sought recusal of Justice Kaushik Chanda from the case over alleged "conflict of interest".

The matter was listed for hearing along with her election petition before the bench of Justice Kaushik Chanda.

A lawyer representing Banerjee said that the application seeking recusal of Justice Chanda from the case was filed as the petitioner apprehended that she may not get proper justice before it.

Banerjee's counsel had earlier written to the Acting Chief Justice of the high court praying for reassignment of her election petition to another bench.

Justice Chanda had on June 18 adjourned till June 24 Banerjee's election petition praying for declaring the election of Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram null and void.

The matter had been mentioned on that date by Banerjee's lawyer before the court of Justice Chanda as per the list for hearing.

Adjourning the matter, Justice Chanda had directed the Registrar, High Court, Original Side, to file a report before the court by the next date of hearing as to whether the election petition has been filed in conformity with the Representation of People Act, 1951.

(PTI inputs)

