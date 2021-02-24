Maharashtra's Jalna Shuts Down Schools, Markets Till March 31; Ratnagiri Announces Night Curfew

Amid the Covid-19 scare, educational institutions will remain shut till March 31 in Maharashtra’s Jalna in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the district, an official said. In a meeting chaired by district collector Ravindra Binwade, it was decided that the school for classes XI and XII will function as usual.

Jalna SP V Deshmukh said, Jalna District Collector has ordered to shut schools, colleges, coaching classes and weekly markets in the district till March 31, due to the current Covid-19 situation. Rapid Antigen test of all vegetable, fruit, newspaper vendors to be conducted periodically. Permission for social, religious and political gatherings have also been withdrawn.

Ratnagiri in coastal Maharashtra announces night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in bid to control surge in coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra and Kerala account for 75 per cent of India's current active Covid cases of about 147,000, and both states have seen a sudden rise in new infections in recent days, fuelling calls for a faster roll-out of vaccines. India has reported more than 11 million cases - the most in the world after the United States - and about 156,000 deaths. Actual infections have inched closer to 300 million in the country of 1.35 billion, according to a random study of antibodies done by the government.

Jalna recorded 117 cases, including 28 in Jayde Wadi village in Bhokardan tehsil, taking the overall caseload to 14,782. There are 112 cases in the village currently, the official said.

The administration ordered the closure of the famous Shri Rajur Ganpati temple in Bhokardan tehsil as part of measures to contain the spike.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine