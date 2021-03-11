Maharashtra: Night Curfew Imposed In Kalyan Dombivli, Nandurbar Districts; What’s Allowed, What’s Not

In the wake of the rising cases of Covid-19, the Maharashtra government has imposed night curfew in two more districts in the state. The two districts where the night curfew has been imposed include Kalyan Dombivli, and Nandurbar.

This comes a day after Kalyan Dombivli reported 392 new Covid cases.

During the night curfew, bars and restaurants will serve customers till 9 pm only. However, home delivery will be allowed up to 10 pm. Moreover, the medical stores and other emergency services will continue to be exempted from the restrictions.

Issuing the order, Kalyan Dombivli district administration said that the Shiva temple in the area will remain closed for devotees on the occasion of Shivratri.

During night curfew in Kalyan Dombivli:

1) Shops will remain open only from 7 am till 7 pm.

2) One day the shops on one side of the road will remain open and the shops on the other side of the road will remain open on the second day.

3) Food delivery will be allowed till 7 pm.

4) The wedding ceremony will happen only between 7 am and 9 pm.

During night curfew in Nandurbar district:

1) The restriction will be in place from 7 am to 6 pm.

2) Everything except medical services, milk supply and newspapers will be closed from 7 am till 6 pm.

3) Shop, petrol pump owners, employees and hawkers will have to undergo RT-PCR test within 15 days.

4) School, college and coaching class operators will also have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test.

5) Gym, gymnasium, cinema hall, auditorium, and swimming pool will remain closed till further order.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra health department framed a seven- point action plan, including testing of close contacts, fast contact-tracing, mass testing in hot-spots and audit of deaths.

All district administrations have been directed to act upon these points immediately, as per a letter dated March 3 of the health department’s principal secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas.

The action plan also includes strict adherence to guidelines on social, political and religious gatherings, and to involve civil societies and religious leaders to motivate people to adopt Covid-19-appropriate behaviour.

In Thane, 16 hotspots have been placed under lockdown till March 31, an order issued by civic chief Vipin Sharma said.

In Navi Mumbai, the owners of a marriage hall were fined Rs 50,000 for social distancing and mask violations during a function held there, an official said.

The district administration in Palghar, meanwhile, banned fairs, temple festivals and other such gatherings till further notice.

