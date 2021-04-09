Maharashtra Health Minister Contests Claims Of 5 Lakh Vaccine Doses Wastage

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday rejected the Centre's claim that more than five lakh vaccine doses were wasted in the state, the worst-hit by Covid-19 in the country. The incident comes in the backdrop of a shortage of anti-Covid vaccine reported in Maharashtra and several other states.

Tope contested the figure put out by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on vaccine wastage, saying it was not correct.

"Wastage quoted is actually national average wastage percentage. State wastage is lesser than half of the national average wastage percentage," the state health minister tweeted.

Hon'ble Union Minister's facts are NOT upto the mark.

On Thursday, Javadekar had said the Maharashtra government should not play politics over the coronavirus vaccination drive.

Giving figures, Javadekar had said the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses supplied to the state till date was 1,06,19,190.

"The consumption was 90,53,523 (of which 6% per cent wastage - over 5 lakh), Vaccine in pipeline - 7,43,280 and Dosage available - nearly 23 lakhs," the Union Minister had tweeted.

Maharashtra, reeling under a spurt in Covid-19 cases, has sought more vaccine supplies from the Centre.

