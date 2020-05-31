Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till June 30, Eases Restrictions Under 'Mission Begin Again'

The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown in entire state till June 30 but has decided to ease the restriction from June 5.

The state government has named extension of the lockdown as "Mission Begin Again" owing to relaxations in the lockdown.

In the "Mission Begin Again", markets and shops, except malls, will be allowed to function from June 5, while private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent strength from June 8.

Maharashtra government has made it clear that easing of curbs and phase-wise opening will exclude COVID-19 containment zones.

Under 'Mission Begin Again', outdoor physical activities like morning walks, cycling will be allowed. Self employed persons like plumbers, electricians, pest control staff and technicians will be allowed to work, but they will have to follow social distancing norms. Garages can also function and customers can visit them with prior appointment.

These activities will be permitted in the red zones of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, as well as Solapur, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon,

Akola, Amravati, Nagpur. However, such activities will not resume in COVID-19 containment zones, it said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated onMarch 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country

Maharashtra is worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic with 65,168 cases and 2,197 deaths so far.

(With PTI Inputs)