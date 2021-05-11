Maharashtra: Daily Cases Drop Below 40,000 For First Time After March 31

For the first time after March 31, the number of daily coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, which has been reeling under the resurgent pandemic, dropped below 40,000 to 37,236.

Maharashtra is now left with 5,90,818 active cases.

Maharashtra's overall caseload now stands at 51,38,973 while 549 fatalities pushed the toll 76,398, the state health department said.

Maharashtra had reported 39,544 cases on March 31. The state had reported 54,022 cases on May 7, 53,605 on May 8 and 48,401 on May 9.

Of the 549 fatalities, 302 had occurred in the past 48 hours. While 113 deaths had occurred last week, 134 people had died before the last week, the department said.

On the other hand, 61,607 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the count of recoveries so far in Maharashtra to 44,69,425, it said.

Mumbai saw 1,782 new cases, taking the tally to 6,77,412 while the overall fatality count stood at 13,855, the department said.

The Pune circle, which covers Solapur and Satara districts besides Pune, reported the highest 8,120 cases in the day in the state, followed by 7,151 new infections in the Nashik circle.

The Nagpur circle and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which covers the city of Mumbai and Thane, recorded 5,012 and 4,883 new cases, respectively.

The MMR has so far recorded 14,51,787 Covid-19 cases and 24,863 deaths.

Ahmednagar district (barring Ahmednagar city) in the Nashik circle reported 3,533 new cases.

Pune district (except areas covered by Pune city) recorded 2,300 new cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 86.97 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent, the government said.

Currently, 36,70,320 people are in home quarantine and 26,664 are in institutional quarantine in the state.

With 1,92,330 new tests on Monday, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra increased to 2,96,31,127, the government said.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 51,38,973; new cases 37,236; deaths: 76,398; discharged 44,69,425; active cases: 5,90,818; people tested so far: 2,96,31,127.

With PTI inputs

