Maharashtra Cop Dies Of Heart Attack While Chasing Burglar 18 Months Before Retirement

In a tragic incident, a police officer chasing a criminal suspected of burglary died mid-flight after he got a heart attack. Ahmed Khan Pathan, an assistant police sub-inspector from Latur in Maharashtra, died of a heart attack when he tried to chase a burglar during patrolling in the early hours of Monday. Pathan was 56-year-old and had only 18 months of service left before retirement.

The incident occurred around 4 am in the Laxmi Colony area when Pathan, who was attached to the Latur Local Crime Branch, was patrolling on foot with his colleague, the official said.

They spotted a man who was trying to burgle a house and tried to chase him, he said.

"However, as the suspected burglar fled, Pathan decided to go after him in the police vehicle. As he was walking towards the vehicle he suffered a heart attack," the official said.

Pathan is survived by his wife, three sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

(With PTI inputs)