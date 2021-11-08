Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maharashtra Cop Dies Of Heart Attack While Chasing Burglar 18 Months Before Retirement

Ahmed Khan Pathan, an assistant police sub-inspector from Latur in Maharashtra, died of a heart attack when he tried to chase a burglar during patrolling in the early hours of Monday.

Maharashtra Cop Dies Of Heart Attack While Chasing Burglar 18 Months Before Retirement
Maharashtra cop dies on duty while chasing a burglar | PTI/File Photo

Trending

Maharashtra Cop Dies Of Heart Attack While Chasing Burglar 18 Months Before Retirement
outlookindia.com
2021-11-08T22:22:46+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 10:22 pm

In a tragic incident, a police officer chasing a criminal suspected of burglary died mid-flight after he got a heart attack. Ahmed Khan Pathan, an assistant police sub-inspector from Latur in Maharashtra, died of a heart attack when he tried to chase a burglar during patrolling in the early hours of Monday. Pathan was 56-year-old and had only 18 months of service left before retirement.

The incident occurred around 4 am in the Laxmi Colony area when Pathan, who was attached to the Latur Local Crime Branch, was patrolling on foot with his colleague, the official said.

They spotted a man who was trying to burgle a house and tried to chase him, he said.

Related Stories

Burglar Fails To Find Much At SDM's House, Leaves Behind Note For Him

"However, as the suspected burglar fled, Pathan decided to go after him in the police vehicle. As he was walking towards the vehicle he suffered a heart attack," the official said.

Pathan is survived by his wife, three sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Maharashtra Police Officer National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Chennai Floods: 2015 Repeat? Experts Blame Bad Planning As Heavy Rain Brings City To Standstill

Why Akhilesh Yadav’s Ambedkar-Lohia Merger To Eat Into Votes Of Mayawati’s BSP May Not Work

WATCH | Patna Diaries: A Chhath Story Like No Other

Himachal Pradesh To Resume Physical Classes For Primary School Students This Month: All You Need To Know

Punjab Deputy CM's Son-In-Law Gets Key Lawyer Post In Channi Govt Amid Appointment Row With Navjot Singh Sidhu

West Bengal Set To Get New Finance Minister, Amit Mitra Likely To Bag New Role

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

Advertisement

More from India

Uphaar Cinema Fire: Real Estate Barons Sushil, Gopal Ansal Get 7 Years In Jail Over 1997 Case That Killed 59

Uphaar Cinema Fire: Real Estate Barons Sushil, Gopal Ansal Get 7 Years In Jail Over 1997 Case That Killed 59

Car Drops Into Well After Driver Falls Asleep On Wheel In Gujarat, Two Kids Among Four Killed

Car Drops Into Well After Driver Falls Asleep On Wheel In Gujarat, Two Kids Among Four Killed

Mayawati Slams Samajwadi Party For Being 'Contemptuous' Of Dalits

Mayawati Slams Samajwadi Party For Being 'Contemptuous' Of Dalits

Charanjit Channi Demands Abolition Of Farm Laws, Vidhan Sabha To Hold Special Session, Warns Punjab CM

Charanjit Channi Demands Abolition Of Farm Laws, Vidhan Sabha To Hold Special Session, Warns Punjab CM

Read More from Outlook

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Preetha Nair, Lola Nayar / Many BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam, Bihar and Haryana have slashed VAT on fuel.

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Outlook Web Desk / A day after the killing of a police constable in Srinagar, militants gunned down a civilian who reportedly worked for a Kashmiri Pundit shop in the city.

Kohli Hints Rohit As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Kohli Hints Rohit As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Outlook Web Bureau / Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. He has been Virat Kohli's deputy in the Indian team.

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Seema Guha / The problem arose after a Chinese company, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Co Ltd, supplied contaminated organic fertilizers to Sri Lankan farmers.

Advertisement