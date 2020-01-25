January 25, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray To Visit Ayodhya To Mark 100 Days In Power

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray To Visit Ayodhya To Mark 100 Days In Power

Thackeray will offer prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and perform 'aarti' on the banks of river Sarayu.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray To Visit Ayodhya To Mark 100 Days In Power
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.
File Photo
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray To Visit Ayodhya To Mark 100 Days In Power
outlookindia.com
2020-01-25T17:03:06+0530

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7 to mark the completion of 100 days in power, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced on Saturday.

"Ayodhya mein jallosh! March 7, 2020," Raut said in a tweet.

Talking to reporters later, the Sena MP said that Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, will offer prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and perform 'aarti' on the banks of river Sarayu.

"The chief minister will visit Ayodhya to mark the completion of 100 days in power. Thousands of Shiv Sainiks from across the country will be present there," he said.

Raut said the visit was a "commitment and matter of faith" and there is no political angle in it.

When asked about BJP's criticism that Uddhav Thackeray should take along Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Ayodhya, Raut said Congress and NCP leadership has welcomed the court
verdict on the Ram temple issue.

"We don't pay attention to what the BJP says," he added.

This will be Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the state chief minister. He was sworn in as the CM on November 28, 2019.

Next Story >>

Nirbhaya Case: Death Row Convict Moves SC, Seeks Judicial Review Of Rejection Of Mercy Plea

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uddhav Thackeray Mumbai Ayodhya Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Shiv Sena National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos