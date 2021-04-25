April 25, 2021
Poshan
Maharashtra: 20 Covid-19 Patients Flee From Health Centre

The incident occurred in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Saturday, officials said

Outlook Web Bureau 25 April 2021
Volunteers carry out tests of residents during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-04-25T15:41:30+05:30
As many as 20 Covid-19 patients escaped from a healthcare centre in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place at the Covid-19 care centre set up at a students' hostel in Ghatanji taluka on Saturday, local health officer Dr Sanjay Puram said.

Based on a complaint lodged by health officials, the Ghatanji police have registered an FIR against the 20 patients under relevant sections, he said.

Puram said a Covid-19 testing camp was organised on Friday at Amdi village in the district.

Later, 19 village residents who tested positive for the disease were admitted to the Covid-19 care centre at Ghatanji.

All those 19 patients and another person lodged at the facility escaped around 8 am on Saturday, he said.

Puram said he had lodged a police complaint, seeking action against the patients.

Efforts are on to trace them, he added.

Yavatmal Collector Amol Yedge expressed concern over the incident.

"If this behaviour continues, the cases of viral infection will rise in the district. Instructions have been given to take criminal action against the patients who escaped," he said.

A committee will be set up to conduct a probe into the incident and action will be taken against those found guilty, the collector said.

On Saturday, 1,163 new Covid-19 cases were found in the district, taking the overall tally to 46,704.

The district has so far reported 1,073 deaths due to viral infection.

As of now, there are 5,972 active Covid-19 cases in the district, as per official data.

(With PTI inputs)

