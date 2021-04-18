April 18, 2021
Poshan
Madhya Pradesh: Hospital Ward Boy Arrested For Attempting To Rape 50-Year-Old Covid Patient

The incident occurred in Gwalior and the accused allegedly tried to sexually assault the patient twice during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, officials said

Outlook Web Bureau 18 April 2021
A ward boy at a private hospital in Gwalior was arrested for attempting to rape a 50-year-old Covid-19 patient admitted at the hospital’s Covid care unit, police said on Sunday.

The case came to light after the woman lodged a police complaint alleging that the accused tried to sexually assault her twice during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.

The accused reportedly fled the private hospital after the patient informed her family, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hitika Vasal adding that he has been arrested.

The woman’s family members have alleged that the hospital staff helped the accused flee.

An investigation is underway and a case has been registered at Kampu police station, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

