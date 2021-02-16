Bus Falls Into Canal In Madhya Pradesh, Leaving 37 Dead; PM Modi Expresses Grief

In a heart-wrenching road mishap on Tuesday, at least 37 people, including sixteen women, died in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district after bus fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village, police said.

The incident took place at around 8:30 AM, 44 passengers were boarded in the ill-fated bus before the accident

A massive rescue operation is undergoing and bodies of thirty-seven people have been pulled up from the canal so far.

After fishing out 18 bodies initially, rescuers have retrieved 19 more bodies until now, said Rewa Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Jain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the "horrific" bus accident in Madhya Pradesh and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

His office added in a tweet, "PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured."

PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 16, 2021

Bus accident in MP’s Sidhi is horrific. Condolences to the bereaved families. The local administration is actively involved in rescue and relief work: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 16, 2021

"A total of 37 bodies, including 16 women, 20 men and a child, have been fished out of the Bansagar canal until now," he said, adding that a magisterial probe has been ordered.

"Seven persons managed to swim to the banks of the canal after the incident and 37 bodies have been recovered. The 44 passengers have been identified so far," Jain added.

Joga said at least seven persons swam to safety after the bus landed into the canal near Patna village, around 80 kms away from the Sidhi district headquarter, around 8:30 AM.

With PTI Inputs

