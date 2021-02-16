February 16, 2021
Corona
Bus Falls Into Canal In Madhya Pradesh, Leaving 37 Dead; PM Modi Expresses Grief

PM Modi expressed grief at the 'horrific' bus accident and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 February 2021
Representational Image
2021-02-16T15:05:59+05:30

In a heart-wrenching road mishap on Tuesday, at least 37 people, including sixteen women, died in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district after bus fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village, police said.

The incident took place at around 8:30 AM, 44 passengers were boarded in the ill-fated bus before the accident

A massive rescue operation is undergoing and bodies of thirty-seven people have been pulled up from the canal so far.

After fishing out 18 bodies initially, rescuers have retrieved 19 more bodies until now, said Rewa Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Jain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the "horrific" bus accident in Madhya Pradesh and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. 

His office added in a tweet, "PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured."

"A total of 37 bodies, including 16 women, 20 men and a child, have been fished out of the Bansagar canal until now," he said, adding that a magisterial probe has been ordered.

"Seven persons managed to swim to the banks of the canal after the incident and 37 bodies have been recovered. The 44 passengers have been identified so far," Jain added.

Joga said at least seven persons swam to safety after the bus landed into the canal near Patna village, around 80 kms away from the Sidhi district headquarter, around 8:30 AM.

With PTI Inputs

