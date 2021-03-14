March 14, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Madhya Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Thrashed, Made to Lick Shoes Over Monetary Dispute; Video Goes Viral

Madhya Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Thrashed, Made to Lick Shoes Over Monetary Dispute; Video Goes Viral

The incident took place in Jabalpur and one of the accused, charged with kidnapping and assault has been arrested

Outlook Web Bureau 14 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Madhya Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Thrashed, Made to Lick Shoes Over Monetary Dispute; Video Goes Viral
Police arrested one of the four accused in Jabalpur harassment case
PTI photo
Madhya Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Thrashed, Made to Lick Shoes Over Monetary Dispute; Video Goes Viral
outlookindia.com
2021-03-14T08:19:25+05:30

In a disturbing video on social media, a 17-year-old boy is being thrashed, forced to smoke a cigarette and lick shoes over a monetary dispute of Rs 2000 in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The video is now doing rounds on social media and led to the arrest of one of the four offenders, police said on Saturday

One of the four accused, Deepak Passi (20) has been arrested. All the accused have been charged with kidnapping and assault, Inspector Sahadev Sahu of Gora Bazar police station said.

"The incident happened due to a dispute over Rs 2,000. When the victim did not return home on Thursday night, a missing person complaint was filed by his parents. Later the video of the boy being thrashed surfaced," he said.

The police's probe has found that the four accused took the victim to a ground in Nayagaon area, where one of them slapped him multiple times, while another tried to make him smoke a cigarette, and all of them forced him to clean and lick their shoes.

Passi was arrested two days ago, the official added.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Governing Body Representatives Of 12 DU Colleges Allege Irregularities In Salary Payments

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Madhya Pradesh Jabalpur Sexual Harassment & Misconduct National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos