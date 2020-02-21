February 21, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Made Video Calls, Talked About Sex': Another Kerala Nun Levels Sexual Abuse Charges Against Franco Mulakkal

'Made Video Calls, Talked About Sex': Another Kerala Nun Levels Sexual Abuse Charges Against Franco Mulakkal

The second nun's statement was given before the police as she is the 14th witness in the case against Mulakkal where he is now out on bail.

IANS 21 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
'Made Video Calls, Talked About Sex': Another Kerala Nun Levels Sexual Abuse Charges Against Franco Mulakkal
Bishop Franco Mulakkal.
File Photo
'Made Video Calls, Talked About Sex': Another Kerala Nun Levels Sexual Abuse Charges Against Franco Mulakkal
outlookindia.com
2020-02-21T20:23:52+0530

Another Kerala nun on Friday levelled grave allegations of sexual abuse against former Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, who is already out on bail in a case of sexually assaulting a nun between 2014 and 2016.

READ ALSO: Success Of Nuns’ Protest Stirs Kerala’s Political Soup

The second nun's statement was given before the police as she is the 14th witness in the case against Mulakkal where he is now out on bail.

In her statement before the police she has said the bishop used to make video calls her on mobile and talk about sex.

READ ALSO: Kerala Nun Rape Case: Priest Who Gave Statement Against Franco Mulakkal Found Dead

She also said that once she was called before him at a convent in Kerala and he grossly misbehaved with her. The police has not registered a case over this allegation, as there is no complaint from the nun.

Mulakkal who was arrested on September 21, 2018 on rape charges, got bail on October 16, 2018.

The Kerala Police has filed a 1,400-page chargesheet against him.

READ ALSO: Church Sacks Kerala Nun Sister Lucy Who Protested Against Rape-Accused Bishop Mulakkal

The chargesheet names 83 witnesses, including the Cardinal of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Mar George Alencherry, three bishops, 11 priests and several nuns.

After the case came to light, Mulakkal was removed as head of the Jalandhar diocese.

Next Story >>

No One Needs To Fear About CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray After Meeting PM Modi

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

IANS Bishop Franco Mulakkal Kerala Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Nun Rape Case Bishop National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos