Lok Sabha May Pass Resolution Against Azam Khan's Sexist Remarks

Lok Sabha is likely to pass a resolution authorising Speaker Om Birla to take 'exemplary action' against SP member Azam Khan for his misogynist remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi, sources said on Friday.

Leaders across party lines are of the view that a message should be sent that the House has zero tolerance towards such acts which lower the dignity and honour of women, they added.

The resolution is likely to be moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and is expected to be supported by leaders across party lines.

Earlier members in Lok Sabha on Friday condemned the sexist remarks by Khan against Bihar MP Rama Devi and demanded exemplary action against him.

During the Zero Hour, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said the remarks of Khan in Lok Sabha on Thursday during the debate of Triple Talaq Bill were a "blot" on all legislators, including men.

Supporting Irani, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said either Khan should tender an apology or he should be suspended from the House.

Several other women MPs expressed unhappiness over Azam Khan's remarks and demanded that Speaker take strict action against him.

(PTI)