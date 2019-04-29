Lok Sabha Elections: 64% Voter Turnout In 4th Phase, Says Election Commission

Also Read Lok Sabha Elections: Much Is At Stake For BJP In The 71 Seats That Voted In 4th Phase

A voter turnout of 64 per cent was recorded in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday, the Election Commission said.

Voting was held in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states in this phase. The turnout in 2014 in these seats was 61.48 per cent.

The polling percentage improved in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar while it was less in West Bengal and Odisha and marginally less in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand compared to the last election. It was somewhat better in Rajasthan.

The poll percentage is expected to go up once all the votes cast are taken into account. The voting percentage was 69.50 per cent in the first phase, 69.44 per cent in the second and 68.40 per cent in the third phase.

Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said that the voting process has been completed in two more states - Maharashtra and Odisha - after the conclusion of the fourth phase of the seven-phase election.

Polling was also held in Kulgam district of Anantnag parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir where 10.5 per cent people exercised their franchise compared to 36.84 per cent in 2014. The seat is witnessing a three-phased election.

Of the states that went to the polls, Rajasthan saw a voter turn out of 64.5 per cent for 13 seats that went to the polls compared to 64. 48 in 2014. It was 65.77 per cent in six seats of Madhya Pradesh (64.84 in 2014), 63.39 per cent in three seats of Jharkhand (63.82 in 2014), 76.44 per cent in eight seats of West Bengal (83.38 in 2014), 58.82 per cent in five seats of Bihar (56.18 in 2014), 58.23 per cent in seventeen seats of Maharashtra (55.58 in 2014).

In Odisha, where polling was also held for 41 assembly seats alongside six Lok Sabha seats, the voter turn out was 68 per cent compared to 73.75 per cent in 2014.

In thirteen seats of Uttar Pradesh, the polling percentage was 57.58 per cent compared to 58.39 per cent in 2014.

Nearly 66 per cent turnout was recorded in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in which voting was held in 116 seats. In the first two phases, polling was conducted in 91 and 95 seats on April 11 and April 18 respectively.

Election to 543 seats across the country is being held in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

