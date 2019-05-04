Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched into a tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the latter had insulted the Indian army by saying the UPA conducted surgical strikes in video games.

In a press conference in New Delhi, Rahul said Modi comes across as a "scared PM", unable to face the onslaught of the opposition.

11:00 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two election rallies on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh -- one in Pratapgarh and another in Basti Lok Sabha constituency.

The 'Vijay Sankalp' rallies will be held at Inter College in Pratapgarh and State Polytechnic College in Hatiyagarh in Basti, said BJP media in-charge Manish Dixit.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be accompanying Modi.

10:30 pm: "Army belongs to the country; it isn't a single person's property," he said, adding the Congress doesn't believe in politicising the armed forces.

The Amethi parliamentarian also targetted the BJP and Modi over Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, asking who had sent him back to Pakistan. "Masood Azhar is a terrorist, he must be punished. But who sent him to Pakistan," he said.

"Terrorism has to be dealt with sternly. We will deal with it more sternly than the Modi government. Congress never sent any terrorist to Pakistan, we will never do it," Rahul said.

Alleging that the Election Commission (EC) is "completely biased", Gandhi said, adding that according to an internal survey of the Congress, the BJP is losing the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.