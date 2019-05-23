The BJP has swept the floor with Congress in Rajasthan. The saffron party’s candidates are way ahead of those of the Congress in all 24 of the seats where it contested. In one seat that the BJP left for its ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, the latter’s founder-president Hanuman Beniwal is leading by close to 2 lakh votes.
Only months ago Congress had come to power in the state with 100 seats in the assembly. BJP secured 73 seats in the elections that were held in December 2018. But the BJP has bounced back in the general elections and is on its way to registering a resounding win in the state.
Among the seats that saw high-profile contests in the state, Vaibhav Gehlot, son of chief minister Ashok Gehlot, is trailing behind BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by 2.7 lakh votes. In Jhalawar-Baran, Dushyant Singh, son of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje is leading by 4.5 lakh votes against the Congress candidate. Manavendra Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, minister in the Vajpayee government, is fighting from Barmer on a Congress ticket. He, too, is behind BJP’s Kailash Choudhary by over 3 lakh votes.
Curiously, in 21 out of the 25 seats in Rajasthan, the win margin for the BJP candidates has only increased from 2014 (till the filing of this report). The win margin for the BJP is less than one lakh in only two seats. In addition, BJP’s Bhilwara candidate Subhash Chandra Baheria is leading by 6.1 lakh votes against the Congress opponent. Diya Kumari in Rajsamand is also leading by a mammoth margin of 5.48 lakh votes.
The record for victory margin was set by Gen VK Singh, who won the Ghaziabad seat by 5.67 lakh votes in 2014. However, Rahul Gandhi has secured a lead of over 8 lakh votes in Kerala’s Wayanad this time and is a probable contender for the record now.
The BJP’s vote share has also gone up from 55.6% in 2014 to 58.5% in Rajasthan this time. They conceded one seat to their ally so the seat share has come down from 25 to 24. The Congress scored zilch in both the elections, but its vote share increased from 30.7% to 34.3%.
Bouncing Back From Assembly Loss, BJP Reclaims Rajasthan
The BJP’s vote share has also gone up from 55.6% in 2014 to 58.5% in Rajasthan this time.
The BJP has swept the floor with Congress in Rajasthan. The saffron party’s candidates are way ahead of those of the Congress in all 24 of the seats where it contested. In one seat that the BJP left for its ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, the latter’s founder-president Hanuman Beniwal is leading by close to 2 lakh votes.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Should Rahul Gandhi Resign As Congress President Now?
- In Odisha, Brand Naveen Trumps Brand Modi
- Right or Wrong, It’s Only Narendra Modi Who Matters
- NDA’s TsuNamo Leaves Mahagathbandhan In Ruins In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar
- PM Modi Removes 'Chowkidaar' Prefix From Twitter Handle
- My Vote Is For the Well-Being Of My Fellow Indians
- The Statue Went Bust
- Mayawati, Honourable Prime Minister. Why The Heartburn?
- Can India's Character As A Secular Republic Be Sustained?
- Yogi Deveshwar: Corporate Honcho Whose Touch Gave Wings to Air India, High Flight To ITC
- How WhatsApp Saved The Day For A Cyclone Fani-Hit Journo In Odisha
- In The Middle Of Saffron Storm, Punjab Stands Firm With Congress
- In Uttar Pradesh, Mahagathbandhan No Match To Narendra Modi's BJP
- DMK Pulls Off Stunning Lok Sabha Sweep, But Not In TN Assembly By-Polls
- Congress Working Committee To Decide: Rahul Gandhi On His Resignation
- World Leaders Congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Winning Second Term
- LS Election Results: BJP-Sena Juggernaut Runs Over Congress-NCP In Maharashtra
- Imran Khan Congratulates Modi, Looks Forward To Working With Him For Peace In South Asia
- Looking Back: 10 Greatest Cricket World Cup Matches
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED
- IPL 2019, KXIP Vs CSK: All Seeing MS Dhoni Calms Down Animated Harbhajan Singh – WATCH
- Your Karma Is Waiting For You: Rahul Gandhi Tells PM Narendera Modi For His ‘Bhrashtachari’ Remark On Rajiv Gandhi
- Sri Lanka Expels 600 Foreign Nationals Including 200 Islamic Clerics After Easter Bombings
- IPL 2019: Working Out Scenarios For All Eight Teams Ahead Of The Final Day Of League Matches
- Easter Bombing Suspects Visited Kashmir, Kerala To 'Receive Training', Says Sri Lanka Army Chief
- 'Your Father's Life Ended As Bhrastachari No 1': PM Modi Attacks Rahul Gandhi
- 'Was Congress Supporting A Crony Capitalist': Anil Ambani's Reliance Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi
- BJP Leader Shot Dead By Militants In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag
Post a Comment