Lok Sabha: BJP MP Issues Breach Of Privilege Notice Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

February 10, 2021
Corona
The notice was issued by BJP MP P P Chowdhary for Mahua Moitra’s alleged remarks against a former chief justice of India.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 February 2021
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra
PTI
2021-02-10T22:41:36+05:30

 A BJP member in Lok Sabha issued a breach of privilege notice against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra over her remarks against a former chief justice of India.

N K Premchandran, who was in the Chair at the time, said that the notice is under consideration of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"While speaking on Motion of Thanks on President's address, she has cast some aspersions with respect to the conduct of a judge. So the question is whether the conduct of a judge can be discussed on the floor of the House or not," said BJP MP P P Chowdhary.

He referred to an article in the Constitution to contend that no allegation can be levelled against a sitting or ex-judge. The statement made by her was deliberate, the BJP MP added.

Another BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded that Moitra's membership be terminated.

After BJP members had objected to her remarks, Moitra had tweeted on Tuesday, "It would be a privilege indeed if a breach of privilege motion is initiated against me for speaking the truth during India’s darkest hour".

Earlier, two BJP MPs in Lok Sabha had moved a privilege notice against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The notice has been given against the Congress leader for calling teen activist Greta Thunberg as 'persona non grata'.

(With PTI inputs)

