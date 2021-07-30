July 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day Amid Opposition Protest, Two Bills Introduced

Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day Amid Opposition Protest, Two Bills Introduced

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 and the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill were introduced.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 July 2021, Last Updated at 1:58 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day Amid Opposition Protest, Two Bills Introduced
The Lok Sabha will now meet on August 2 after the routine weekend break.
File- Representational Image
Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day Amid Opposition Protest, Two Bills Introduced
outlookindia.com
2021-07-30T13:58:30+05:30

Amid continued opposition protest over Pegasus and other issues, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day.

When the House reassembled at noon, amid the din two bills — The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 and the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill-- were introduced.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, then asked protesting members to go back to their respective seats as a discussion on COVID-19 situation is scheduled under Rule 193.

As sloganeering continued, Agrawal adjourned the House proceedings for the day.

The Lok Sabha will now meet on August 2 after the routine weekend break.

Earlier in the day the House was adjourned till noon after protests.

During the Question Hour, Opposition members raised slogans and displayed placards as they protested on Pegasus spyware controversy and other issues.

Some Opposition members were heard raising slogans like 'we want justice'.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been rocked by Opposition protests since the Monsoon session commenced on July 19.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Threat From ‘Khalistani’ Activist: Security Beefed Up For Himachal CM, JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau India Lok Sabha Parliament National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos