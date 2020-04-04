On Monday morning, newspapers of Jammu and Kashmir, had doctor’s name flashed all across. The relatives say they were shaken as for the next three days, no one bothered to test any of the family member.
Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the elite Indian sportspersons who attended the video call held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways to fight the coronavirus. The country is in the middle of a 21-day lockdown.
In the 'Advisory on the use of Homemade Protective Cover for Face and Mouth', the government said the use of such masks will help in protecting the community at large and that certain countries have claimed benefits of homemade face masks for the general public.
'It is imperative that India immediately ramps up its rate of testing. Extremely valuable information about the severity of the disease, disease clusters and focal points is gained from testing,' Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet.
Citing the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Trump urged people to wear face coverings like scarves or homemade cloth masks, and to keep medical-grade masks available for the health workers.