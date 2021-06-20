Lockdown Extended In These States: Check What's Open And Where

The Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Haryana governments has announced the extension of Covid-19 lockdown in their states, with a few relaxation of curbs.

Here is your guide to the lockdown rules:

Uttarakhand

• The Uttarakhand government on Sunday decided to extend the Covid lockdown in the state for another week from June 22 but allowed hotels, restaurants and bars to open at half their capacities.

• People of Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts can also visit Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri temples respectively from that date with a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report. The yatra will be opened for people from the rest of the state from July 11 on the same condition.

• The chardham yatra has been opened for locals from July 1 and for people from the rest of the state from July 11. Bringing a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report, however, will be compulsory for the pilgrims. “People of Chamoli district can visit Badrinath temple for a darshan from July 1 if they have a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report," an official said.

• General stores and groceries will now be open for five days in a week closing only on Saturdays and Sundays.

• Hotels, restaurants and bars can open with 50 per cent of their capacity till 10 pm.

• All government, semi-government and private offices can also open with 50 per cent of their capacity.

• Offices connected with essential services will open with full capacity.

Haryana

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state by another week till June 28.

• Restrictions were eased restrictions on weddings and funerals; up to 50 guests can now attend weddings and funerals or cremations, up from 21 earlier, subject to strict observance of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour and social distancing.

• Weddings can now take place in courts but processions are not allowed.

• Swimming pools and spas in the state would continue to remain closed.

• Club houses, restaurants and bars of golf courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm.

• All shops can continue to operate from 9 am to 8 pm, and restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

• Corporate offices can now open with full attendance but there has to be strict observance of social distancing, Covid-19-appropriate behaviour and regular sanitisation.

• The timings for shopping malls will continue to be from 10 am to 8 pm.

The Haryana government-imposed lockdown in the state has now been extended for the seventh time.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced more relaxations in lockdown norms for 27 districts and bus services are all set to resume in four districts including Chennai from Monday, after a gap of 42 days.

• Dispensing with the e-registration requirement in Chennai and three other nearby districts, the government said people could travel in autorickshaws and taxis without such prior approval.

• Metro Rail services here would resume with 50 per cent occupancy and similarly intra and inter district bus (non- airconditioned) services also shall become operational in four districts including Chennai with 50 per cent seat occupancy.

Categorising 38 districts into three separate groups for the purpose of easing curbs, the government allowed more relaxations for 23 districts in the second category and four districts in the third slot got the most of relaxations that includes resumption of bus services.

The first group of 11 districts, seven in western region including Coimbatore and four in Cauvery delta areas including Thanjavur have not been given additional relaxations, but would continue to have the current easing like nod for shops selling essential commodities.

Chennai, and its nearby Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengelpet districts in northern region falls under the third category.

Southern districts including Tuticorin, Ariyalur and Tiruchirappalli in central delta region are among the 23 districts in the second group.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine